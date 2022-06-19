Hamish Blake has won the Gold Logie for the most popular personality on Australian television.

The Lego Masters presenter took out the award ahead of Karl Stefanovic, Tom Gleeson, Julia Morris, Melissa Leong, Sonia Kruger and Ray Meagher.

The awards night, returning after a two-year hiatus, featured a tribute to the late television superstar Bert Newton, with a Logie named after him also awarded to Blake.

“This is so special… I don’t think I’m the only person in the room who is feeling a bit emotional,” Blake said, after receiving the most popular presenter award from Newton’s wife Patti.

“There will never be another Bert.”

Blake’s Lego Masters show on the Nine Network also won its first ever Logie for most outstanding entertainment or comedy program.

ABC’s The Newsreader took home two Logies, winning most outstanding drama series, and star Anna Torv winning most outstanding actress.

The ABC’s Fires won the miniseries category, with Richard Roxburgh winning most outstanding actor.

Most outstanding supporting actor went to Colin Friels for Wakefield, and supporting actress to Heather Mitchell for Love Me.

It’s also been a big night for the Seven Network, with sports presenter Bruce McAvaney inducted into the TV Week Hall of Fame to a standing ovation.

Seven’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics won most outstanding sports coverage, with the award presented by Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott and the ABC’s Tony Armstrong.

The ABC News Breakfast sports presenter took out the Graham Kennedy Award for most popular new talent, days after his euphoric on screen reaction to the Socceroos making it through to the World Cup.

Comedian Kitty Flanagan had her first Logies win, with most popular actress for the ABC comedy Fisk.

NITV won most outstanding documentary with Incarceration Nation.

Network 10 has had a swag of wins, with MasterChef Australia, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, and Have You Been Paying Attention? all taking home awards.

The Logies are being broadcast on Nine.

AAP