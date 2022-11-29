If you miss the good ol’ days of watching Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher hang out with their friends on ‘That 70s Show’ you’re about to feel some feelings.

Netflix are reviving the greatest sitcom of all time complete with original sets and guest appearances from the OG cast. The show revolves around Red and Kitty Forman’s granddaughter Leia (daughter of Eric and Donna from the original series) visiting for the summer and getting into mischief with her new found friends.

Streaming exclusively on Netflix from January 19th 2023.