The Walking Dead will go down as one of television’s greatest feats. After 11 seasons and 12 years on the air, the record-breaking show will ‘end’ on November 21st.

We put ‘end’ in quotation marks given the plans AMC has for the series going forward.

Over the years the show has cemented itself into pop culture with some absolutely incredible moments!

12 years, 11 seasons, 177 episodes. #TWD’s series finale airs TONIGHT on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/KkDb2yBbGR — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 20, 2022

Obrigado por tudo família The Walking Dead pic.twitter.com/DU4ldrKa5R — ass kicker. (@infecteryl) November 20, 2022

Before “The Walking Dead” comes to an end Sunday night, @MichaelOrdona spoke to 10 key members of the cast and crew for this oral history of the series’ most important moments, for @latimes. https://t.co/GvDsETDyQ7 — Matt Brennan (@thefilmgoer) November 18, 2022

the walking dead perfect shots; a thread: season 1 pic.twitter.com/AXFz5ETxOM — matheus RICK GRIMES IS BACK (@lovxtwd) October 27, 2022

Variety: The Walking Dead Top 4 Best Ranks 1. The Grove

2. Days Gone Bye

3. No Sanctuary

4. The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be#twd pic.twitter.com/TWOcsGkbQR — Zai 🍂 🧡 – TWD FINALE EVENT in LA 🏙 (@ZaiNeganCaryl) November 15, 2022

the best walking dead scene in history will always be the negan line up pic.twitter.com/Ay5TaPgFCi — laura 🏹 (@darylsdesire) November 13, 2022

This is us wondering what we’re going to do with our time now that it’s all over.

the walking dead will b over in 3 hours… #TWD pic.twitter.com/JmKabZRlyj — brooke ❦ (@ricksprickk) November 21, 2022

Which season was your favourite?