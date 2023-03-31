Scott Pilgrim Vs The World had an ALL TIME cast: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, the list goes on and on and on…

Get ready to re-live the greatest battle of the bands in the universe because Netflix are making an anime Scott Pilgrim show featuring THE ENTIRE ORIGINAL CAST. Whaaaaaaat!?!?!?

Every single character you fell in love with from the movie is returning to voice their animated selves and I cannot tell you how excited I am.

No word on a release date yet so watch this space and we’ll update you when we know. In the mean time watch the teaser below and stream the soundtrack on repeat.

This is not a drill! This is happening! After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. pic.twitter.com/LyB7EIlcUD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 30, 2023