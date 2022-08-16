Attention all Lord of the Rings Fans!

Amazon Prime has announced The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power is set to debut the first two episodes in Early September.

In the weeks following the release, the remaining 6 episodes will be switched to a one-episode-per- week.

The decision to drop a double episode in the first week will allow The Rings of Power series to conclude more than a week before HBO’s House of the Dragon finale.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to be released Friday September 2nd at 11am. With later episodes every Friday from 2pm.