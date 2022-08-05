Australia’s biggest game of cat-and-mouse has been renewed for a second season, and if you can avoid getting pinged, $100K is on the table.

Hunted debuted as Australia’s number one new show of 2022, premiering with a total national audience of 1.25 million.

It follows pairs of ordinary Aussies who suddenly become fugitives. With limited funds and resources, they have to think of ingenious ways to survive and remain undetected for 21 days while avoiding a team of ‘Hunters’.

These ‘Hunters’ are Australian Federal Police, Australian Defence Force, cyber analysts, special ops and private security, and on-foot teams.

So yeah, like Amazing Race, but you’re running from authorities.

If you think you have what it takes to evade being captured and want to be on Hunted Season 2, head here.