By now you’ve seen Paris Hilton star in the latest Uber Eats campaign alongside the Irwins!

Since their cute little collab, the Irwins have given Paris the opportunity to name one of their newest additions to Australia Zoo, a baby giraffe.

Out of all the names in this world, Hilton went with Princess Lasagne Baby. Very chic no doubt.

Princess Lasagne Baby can be spotted on the 3D billboard in Melbourne’s CBD, check it out below: