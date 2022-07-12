It’s that time of the year again, your favourite shows are put up against each other at the Prime-Time Emmy Awards. From the crop the two notable nominations are Aussies Tony Collette and Sarah Snook. Toni Collette has been nominated for a prestigious Emmy award for her role in the limited series The Staircase. Australian actress Sarah Snook took out a nomination for HBO’s Succession is leading the way in the drama category with 25 nominations.
Here are the rest of the nominees!
Comedy Series:
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
Actor, Comedy Series:
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Actress, Comedy Series:
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Drama Series:
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Actor, Drama Series:
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Actress, Drama Series:
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Limited or Anthology Series:
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- The White Lotus
- Pam & Tommy
Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:
- Toni Collette, The Staircase
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley, MAID
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series:
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler Barry
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series:
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor, Drama Series:
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- John Turturro, Severance
- Christopher Walken, Severance
- Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Supporting Actress, Drama Series:
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn. Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
- Will Poulter, Dopesick
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
- Peter Skarsgard, Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
- Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:
- Connie Britton, The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham, Dopesick