It’s that time of the year again, your favourite shows are put up against each other at the Prime-Time Emmy Awards. From the crop the two notable nominations are Aussies Tony Collette and Sarah Snook. Toni Collette has been nominated for a prestigious Emmy award for her role in the limited series The Staircase. Australian actress Sarah Snook took out a nomination for HBO’s Succession is leading the way in the drama category with 25 nominations.

Here are the rest of the nominees!

Comedy Series:

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Actor, Comedy Series:

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Actress, Comedy Series:

  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Drama Series:

  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Yellowjackets

Actor, Drama Series:

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actress, Drama Series:

  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Limited or Anthology Series:

  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • The White Lotus
  • Pam & Tommy

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:

  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:

  • Toni Collette, The Staircase
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley, MAID
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series:

  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler Barry
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series:

  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor, Drama Series:

  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Christopher Walken, Severance
  • Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Supporting Actress, Drama Series:

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • Rhea Seehorn. Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:

  • Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
  • Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter, Dopesick
  • Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
  • Peter Skarsgard, Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
  • Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:

  • Connie Britton, The White Lotus
  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham, Dopesick
