It’s that time of the year again, your favourite shows are put up against each other at the Prime-Time Emmy Awards. From the crop the two notable nominations are Aussies Tony Collette and Sarah Snook. Toni Collette has been nominated for a prestigious Emmy award for her role in the limited series The Staircase. Australian actress Sarah Snook took out a nomination for HBO’s Succession is leading the way in the drama category with 25 nominations.

Here are the rest of the nominees!

Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Actor, Comedy Series:

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Actress, Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Actor, Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actress, Drama Series:

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Limited or Anthology Series:

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

The White Lotus

Pam & Tommy

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, MAID

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor, Drama Series:

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Supporting Actress, Drama Series:

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn. Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Skarsgard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:

