It’s been 14 years since we last had Australian Idol on our TV screens and it’s FINALLY making a comeback!

The show was set to hit Channel 7 this year however has been pushed till 2023. This is good news for hopeful artists, more time to practice.

Idol is now taking on applications for the show – you can either upload a video or request a face-to-face zoom call here.

No word yet on who the judging panel will hold, watch this space for further updates.