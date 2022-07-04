It’s been 14 years since we last had Australian Idol on our TV screens and it’s FINALLY making a comeback!
The show was set to hit Channel 7 this year however has been pushed till 2023. This is good news for hopeful artists, more time to practice.
Idol is now taking on applications for the show – you can either upload a video or request a face-to-face zoom call here.
No word yet on who the judging panel will hold, watch this space for further updates.
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!