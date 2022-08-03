Happy birthday Mr Jetson! While I thought flying cars and instant meals would be a thing by now, it is unfortunately not!

George Jetson would be in hospital waiting to enter this smartphone and electric scooter filled timeline!

I don’t mean to alarm anyone, but someone is about to give birth to George Jetson. pic.twitter.com/Y7XjbeVz8i — Brendan Kergin (@BKergin) July 28, 2022

GEORGE JETSON IS FINALLY HERE

YOU WILL PERCEIVE HIM

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PHn0eOzcHL — Eli 🌻 (@bluffscastle) July 31, 2022

Luckily for us we have 40 years until we get fully grown George Jetson, meaning we could still be careening towards conveyer belt footpaths and robot maids!

Please help us welcome George Jetson to this world! Both mom and George are doing well. 🌎 The Jetsons was created in 1962 and was set 100 years into the future. This means that we are only 40 years away from a Jetson’s style future.✨ #TheJetsons pic.twitter.com/X8lqpChtgZ — Graham Fire & Rescue (@GrahamFireWa) July 31, 2022