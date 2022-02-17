After a a wait that seems like it’s been decades, Stranger Things is finally coming back! Season 4 Part 1 hits Netflix on May 27th, with Part 2 following on July 1st. The sci-fi hit, which was based on real life CIA experiments such as the Montauk Project, looks to be heading to four places, judging by Netflix’s cryptic caption of the teaser poster: Russia, the lab, Creel House and California!

Showrunners the Duffer brothers also released a statement confirming that season 5 will be the last one. I can’t wait to see how this fascinating story ends!

Image credit: Netflix

