Intimacy week is here just in time for Valentine’s Day! Hope you all enjoyed it the same way I did, judging other people’s relationships.

We start by getting to judge Brent and Tamara. They were doing so well last week and I had such high hopes for them, but Brent is still feeling blindsided from Tams’ admission at the commitment ceremony that she doesn’t know if he’s good enough for her. She tries to talk to him and asks what she said that made him think he wasn’t good enough. Uh, maybe those exact words? He’s upset and calls her behaviour disgusting and pretentious. She says she was blindsided by him saying (nice) things he hadn’t told her yet, and thinks he’s intimidated by her. They get into a huge fight and he commits the cardinal sin of MAFS by leaving.

TAMARA: What have I said to make you feel like you’re not good enough for me? Brent, it’s time to get Levi back… #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/gPlOLzFGOY — MAHONEY (@cdtmahoney) February 14, 2022

Selin and Anthony have been forced to move in together. She says she’s not moving any of her messy luggage and walks off in a huff. Anthony is also forced to be Texan Andrew’s sounding board. Poor guy can’t catch a break!

So instead of just leaving – which they are allowed to do – Selin has decided to stick around, but be actively hostile and unwelcoming. Super healthy approaches all round! #MAFS #MAFSAU — Jess (@jess_may_h) February 14, 2022

Andrew tells Anthony he believes Holly has apologised in actions, if not words (yet still hasn’t apologised himself). He finally meets with Holly to read out an iPhone notes essay about how his behaviour is justified due to his fear of rejection (which literally everyone in the world has) and how he’s lied and cheated in the past and she laps it all up. She says she has no expectations but is open to see how it goes. I’ll put my money on it going very badly. And it only takes one episode, according to previews.

I love The Hangover, don’t do my boy Alan like that!

Andrew: “I came here to listen to you.”

Also Andrew: “Here is an 8-page speech I prepared earlier.”#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/rTnNIVYoY6 — So Dramatic! (@sodramaticpod) February 14, 2022

Selina gives Cody a haircut. Respect to her for doing a good job and not pettily making a whoopsy and shaving off a chunk.

Olivia and Jackson are still falling in love, and Olivia loves that he makes her feel beautiful.

Olivia talking about her insecurities around weight…girl you are stunning, pop that crown right back on queen #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/8DJHyERGRZ — Floss O’Neill (@floss_o) February 14, 2022

Al and Sam’s relationship seems to be growing. They share their first kiss after staring into each other’s eyes in the intimacy task Alessandra assigned them. It’s actually very cute! They look like they have a lot of fun together and get along well. They hit a roadblock after Sam tells him she’s going to bed but gets upset that he didn’t take the hint come grab her and kiss her. I don’t know but maybe that could do with the however many times she’s rejected him. Looks to me like he’s respecting her boundaries, which is more than can be said about other contestants. Sam states that he just listens to whatever the letters tell him to do, but she wants him to take initiative. Al brings her flowers and they kiss for 30 seconds, not the 5 minutes that was suggested in the letter, and as Al says “friends don’t kiss like that. We are a couple now. Official”

Al is not picking up on the signals

The signals #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/L6O63K9Oen — Scotty doesn’t know (@HamstringAware1) February 14, 2022

Al made a move. Got burned. Backed off because Sam didn’t want to do that. Respectful behavior. And then… Sam complains about Al doesn’t want to kiss her? 👀#MAFS #MAFSAU — Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) February 14, 2022

Speaking of respecting boundaries, it doesn’t seem like something Domenica has quite grasped. Her demands for intimacy and sex, no matter how unwilling Jack is, make for pretty uncomfortable viewing, and I just wonder what the backlash would be like if their genders were reversed. Alessandra sends them a box for of toys and “intimacy questions” and Jacks looks extremely uncomfortable and out of his depth, as seen in his awkward giggling fit on camera.

Domenica: “I want a man who will rip my clothes off” Jack: *Giggling while twirling a scarlet feather* Domenica:#MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/1DIwcs0ZT3 — Slabberin (@slabberin) February 14, 2022

Dom asks him questions from the intimacy box including how many times he’d want to have sex a week. He says it depends on how you feel, some days it could be 10, others zero. She is astounded that he dared mention zero and blasts him for fidgeting (which is plainly obvious he’s doing out of nerves), saying his attention should be fully on her.

She tries to guilt him into giving in by claiming she feels defeated cos she thinks he doesn’t find her attractive, which he’s stated multiple times and does again. He thinks they should have fun with the tasks and not take it so seriously. She begrudgingly gives in and says she trusts him. I don’t know about anyone else, but I find this dynamic pretty uncomfortable to watch.

not really a fan of how much dom is pressuring jack #MAFS #MAFSAU — ten (@ten_1996x) February 14, 2022



We continue with intimacy week tomorrow, so let’s see how long everyone’s resolve lasts!

Image credit: Nine