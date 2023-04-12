Warner Bros. Discovery has officially announced a new Harry Potter series for their Max streaming service, which will be executive produced by author J.K. Rowling. The series will be a faithful adaptation of the original Harry Potter books, with a new cast. The show is billed as being a “decade-long one” and will stream worldwide on Max. The announcement was made during a Warner Bros. Discovery press conference.

While the series will be new, it will stay true to the original books, with Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of the source material being important to Rowling. The new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years. The series is being produced in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers include Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts. David Heyman, who produced the original Harry Potter films, is currently in talks to executive produce.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoke about his excitement for the new series, saying, “It’s really moving, for ten consecutive years, people will see Harry Potter on HBO; I mean it’s really something.” He then corrected himself, noting that the series will actually stream on Max, which is the streaming service that Warner Bros launched last year.