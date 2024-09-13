Warning: Emily In Paris season 4 spoilers ahead!

Following the successful release of Bridgerton‘s third season in two parts, Netflix has dropped season 4 of Emily In Paris in parts 1 and 2, with the latest instalment going live yesterday.

The first five episodes of the season were made available from August 15 – a whole month before the rest of the season.

Part 1 saw Emily break up with her English boo, Alfie, and get back together with on-again-off-again lover, chef Gabriel. We also found out that Camille, who was pregnant with Gabriel’s baby, was in fact not pregnant at all. Quite the cliffhanger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the trailer, Part 2 sees Emily’s relationship with Gabriel crumble during a trip to the Alps. She decides to take a bit of time out for herself, making a trip to Rome with yet another love interest, Marcello, who is apparently heir to a luxury clothing brand. We also see wins for both Sylvie and Mindy, while the focus pulls away from Luc, Julien, and Camille.

With some unexpected storylines unfolding plus an array of developments for the characters in Emily In Paris season 4 part 2, it’s safe to say our weekend plans are sorted!

Advertisement