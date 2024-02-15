Three Women is based on the novel of the same name by Lisa Taddeo, Shailene Woodley stars in the exclusive Stan series. Alongside her are DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, and John Patrick Amedori.

Three American women from very different walks of life take radical steps to explore their true desires, while struggling to emerge from a prison of expectations. A writer (Shailene Woodley), grieving her own loss, persuades each of them to tell her their stories.

Three Women is a moving and intimate window into real women who are reclaiming their lives.

Based on the best-selling book, the brand new series ‘Three Women’ premieres from February 16, only on Stan.

Watch now.