Looks like Adam Sandler is trying something… different.

Known for playing the goofy strange guy he’s taken on a project which looks to test his growth as an actor.

‘Spaceman’ follows the story of Jakub, an astronaut on a solo mission to the edge of our solar system. Six months into the journey he realises that the marriage he left on Earth might not be there when he returns. During the journey he’s introduced to a mysterious creature from the beginning of time who tries to help him fix his relationship.

‘Spaceman’ hits Netflix March 1st, 2024. Check out the trailer below.