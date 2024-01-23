Netflix just dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated live-action series, Avatar: The Last Airbender!
Fans of the original series are holding on to hope that this live-action remake will be better than M. Night Shyamalan’s 2010 movie remake, which was so badly received that it almost ruined the legacy of the show.
The synopsis reads:
“The series is set in a war-torn Asian and Arctic-inspired world where certain people can ‘bend’ one of the four classical elements – water, earth, fire, or air. Aang, the ‘Avatar’ and the last living Airbender, is the ‘bridge’ between the mortal and spirit worlds, and the only one capable of bending all four of the elements.
The Avatar maintains the balance of the world and nature to bring peace, and Aang is now faced with the responsibility of ending the ambitions of the militaristic Fire Nation to conquer the world.
With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the four classical elements while pursued by the exiled Fire Nation crown prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honour by capturing him.”