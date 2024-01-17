Prosper is a compelling family drama taking a provocative peek behind the curtain of power and privilege.

This razor-sharp drama is set in the inner sanctum of the evangelical megachurch, U Star, run by the wealthy and powerful Quinn family. When their charismatic founder and pastor announces an impulsive US expansion, the collision between faith and ambition threatens to tear his family and church apart.

Starring Richard Roxburgh and Rebecca Gibney, the ensemble cast also includes Ewen Leslie, Ming-Zhu Hii, Jacob Collins-Levy, Hayley McCarthy, Jordi Webber, Jacek Koman, Andrea Solonge, Brigid Zengeni, Alex Fitzalan and Alexander D’Souza in his acting debut.

Check out the trailer now:

The brand new Stan Original Series Prosper is now streaming, only on Stan.

Watch now.