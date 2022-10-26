Rumours of Rihanna’s return to releasing music have been floating around. We can now officially confirm that she will be releasing her first single in six years!

Rihanna took to Instagram to confirm the rumours. Her single is being released for the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel to the box-office smash Black Panther.

The soundtrack to the original Black Panther had a star-studded lineup including Kendrick Lamar, Khalid, SZA, Travis Scott and The Weeknd.

It’s certain we can expect the same for the sequel film, and if getting Rihanna to release new music after six years is anything to go by then I’m sure we can guarantee it’s going to be spectacular!