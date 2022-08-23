We all know Michael Jackson has been the King of Pop since the beginning of time. So have The Rolling Stones bitten off more than they can chew?

In the upcoming October/November edition of the magazine, Harry Styles is featured front and centre named the new ‘King of Pop’.

Since the cover has been debuted, fans and family of MJ have spoken out in rage defending the true King of Pop’s title.

Michael’s nephew quickly tweeted:

It seems as if the title has just been named by the magazine, so it’s not official. Not sure how that would go down for the Jackson fans.

