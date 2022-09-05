The star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute concert took place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, where Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Oliver Shane joined Foo Fighters on stage to drum to ‘My Hero.’
Frontman Dave Grohl gave him a warm welcome to the audience.
“Now, we’ve got the little guy,” he said. “Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person. But beyond that, he’s a member of our family and he needs to be here tonight with all of us and I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight.”
The moving performance saw Shane rocking out and ended with an impressive solo.
Dave Grohl’s face while watching Shane Hawkins kill it on his dad’s drums at his tribute concert 🥹 #shanehawkins #taylorhawkinstribute pic.twitter.com/e2p20lU2B4
— Jessica (@jecika77) September 4, 2022