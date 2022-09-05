The star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute concert took place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, where Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Oliver Shane joined Foo Fighters on stage to drum to ‘My Hero.’

Frontman Dave Grohl gave him a warm welcome to the audience.

“Now, we’ve got the little guy,” he said. “Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person. But beyond that, he’s a member of our family and he needs to be here tonight with all of us and I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight.”

The moving performance saw Shane rocking out and ended with an impressive solo.