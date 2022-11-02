Swifties, this isn’t a drill.

Tay Tay has just announced her next world tour!

It’s been five years since her last tour with Sydney being one of the last stops in 2018.

The dates so far released 27 dates in the USA only, however, Taylor has shared that international dates will be released at a later date.

So far, there’s nine supporting acts announced which are staggered across the US dates. These include acts like Paramore, Gayle and HAIM.

The last US date is in August 2023 so it looks like Australia won’t get to see the pop star in concert till at least the end of next year, maybe even 2024!