Coolio has died at age 59.

The artist, who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was reportedly visiting a friend in Los Angeles when he passed away. Initial reports suggested that he had suffered a heart attack, although the official cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

The rapper enjoyed mainstream success with a string of popular singles throughout the mid-90s, including ‘Fantastic Voyage’, ‘1,2,3,4 (Sumpin New)’ and ‘C U When U Get There’.

However, he was perhaps most well-known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning single ‘Gangta’s Paradise’, which appeared on the soundtrack for the movie ‘Dangerous Minds’.

According to website TMZ, Coolio was found by his friend on the bathroom floor, having not returned for some time.

He is survived by his six children.

