As 2024 wraps up, we reflect on the year that was in music. This year, we saw the rise (and fall) of some major artists across the globe.

For Australians, here are is a round up of our listening stats from a big year indeed.

Most-streamed artists:

Taylor Swift Drake Zach Bryan Billie Eilish The Weeknd

Top local artists:

The Wiggles The Kid Laroi AC/DC Vance Joy Rüfus Du Sol

Most-streamed songs:

‘Beautiful Things’ by Benson Boone ‘Espresso’ by Sabrina Carpenter ‘Stick Season’ by Noah Kahan ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ by Shaboozey ‘Loose Control’ by Teddy Swims

Top local songs:

‘Riptide’ by Vance Joy ‘Stumblin’ In’ by Cyril ‘Saving Up’ by Dom Dolla ‘Nights Like This’ by The Kid Laroi ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ by AC/DC

Most-streamed albums:

‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’ by Taylor Swift ‘Short n’ Sweet’ by Sabrina Carpenter ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ by Billie Eilish ‘Stick Season’ by Noah Kahan ‘One Thing At A Time’ by Morgan Wallen

How did your listening habits stack up against Australians this year? And what will we see 2025 bring?