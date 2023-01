There is nothing better on a Friday night than throwing on your comfy pants, jumping on the couch, and settling into a silly comedy on Netflix.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston are back at it with a sequel to the 2019 lolfest ‘Murder Mystery’.

This time Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler/Jennifer Anniston) are attending a wedding where the groom is kidnapped!

Streaming exclusively on Netflix March 31st 2023, check out the trailer below.