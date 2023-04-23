Is it controversial to say that regardless of whether you want to get married or not, there’s almost certainly been a point in your life where you’ve imagine what the perfect marriage proposal would look like?

We reckon it’s also a pretty fair to assume that a carjacking DID NOT feature in any of those idyllic daydreams about the perfect proposal.

And yet for some absolutely bonkers reason, this Aussie TikTokker thought it would be a a good reason to subject his girlfriend to a staged carjacking and kidnapping in Lebanon.

It is absolutely unhinged, outrageous and ridiculous but maybe it’s just typical of what happens in and around the Sydney dating scene?

