Despite being one of the largest cats ever seen, “Patches” is also one of the most beloved. His previous owner was no longer able to care for him, so he was brought to the Richmond Animal Care and Control in Virginia, US. Weighing in at an astonishing 42 pounds (19KG), the feline has become a social media sensation.

According to RACC Outreach Coordinator Robin Young, “When we first laid eyes on him, we were amazed by his size. He’s undoubtedly the biggest cat we’ve ever encountered. Unfortunately, he was surrendered by his owner due to an inability to provide proper care.”