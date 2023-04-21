The latest Stan Original Series Totally Completely Fine is all about twenty-something Vivian, and follows the dark twists and turns her life takes.

She can’t pay her bills, she’s living in a decrepit share house, and she likes alcohol more than she likes herself. Last week she accidentally burnt down her brother’s food truck and this week she’s inherited her grandfather’s house on the edge of a cliff face.

Soon, Vivian realises that the waterfront shack she’s inherited isn’t just a home – it’s a known suicide site, and her grandfather used to try and save every lost soul that passed through. Suddenly, Vivian is talking people away from the ledge, and strangely enough, they’re responding to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology. Maybe, just maybe, in saving these people, she’ll slowly start to save herself?

