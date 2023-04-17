Mischa Barton, a British-born actress who rose to fame as Marissa Cooper on the teen drama The OC, will be making a guest appearance on Neighbours as Reece, a new American character with a dynamic and unpredictable personality. Barton expressed her excitement to be a part of Neighbours‘ next chapter and return to Australia, a place she knows and loves.

Production for the rebooted series has started in Melbourne, with the new era set to begin airing in the autumn. In addition to Mischa Barton, several familiar faces are set to return to Neighbours, including Jane Harris, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Georgie Stone, and Tim Kano, who will reprise their roles as Annie Jones, Terese Willis, Mackenzie Hargreaves, and Leo Tanaka, respectively. Ian Smith, April Rose Pengilly, and Melissa Bell will also make guest appearances, while Neighbours veterans Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne had previously been announced.

Neighbours, an iconic Aussie TV show, ended its 37-year run in July 2022 but was given a new lifeline by Amazon Freevee and Prime Video just months after its star-studded finale aired. The revitalized series will soon air once again on Channel 10, its old home, and will also be available to stream for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia and New Zealand, the ad-free version of the show will be available on Prime Video seven days following the free-to-air viewing.