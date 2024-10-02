In a twist no one saw coming, ALDI has announced they are launching an online travel portal – ALDI Holidays! This is ALDI Special Buys 2.0. But also, now we have ALDI travel to pair with all that snow gear you’ll randomly find between the packets of chips and the baby food. Perfect!

ALDI Australia’s Group Director, Rodney Balech states “We are excited to be taking off in a new direction to make planning and booking a holiday a more enjoyable experience for Australians and in our signature,”

“Good Different way with Aldi Holidays. This service, in partnership with Ignite Travel, will unlock incredible value and help all types of travellers create truly unforgettable experiences.

“With Aldi Holidays we’re bringing our Special Buys to the skies, offering savvy travellers premium holiday options.”

Special Buys 2.0 (ALDI Holidays) will also feature a limited number of exclusive holiday deals, which will be available until sold out.

CEO Ryan Thomas says “Aldi Holiday customers can expect incredible savings with these exclusively curated holiday packages including flights, local experiences and more,”

This is pretty exciting stuff! If their low low in store prices are anything to go by, ALDI Holidays might just be the best travel option!

