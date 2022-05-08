This new creation sounds Flamin’ tasty!

Doritos Cheese Supreme & Flamin’ Hot joining forces? That’s Flamin’ delightful.

And it might end up in ya’ Flamin’ gullet faster than you can Flamin’ imagine!

Hold on, you don’t know when this will be available yet? YOU’RE FLAMIN’ KIDDING ME!

…Jokes aside, we’re Flamin’ excited for this product to be available from various independent retailers and supermarkets nationally soon.

We’ll keep you updated! But I’m looking forward to the spicy cheese combo our friends at Twisties & Doritos are dishing out soon!

Advertisement

Advertisement