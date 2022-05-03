Baileys has just dropped the most HEAVENLY new flavour – Cinnamon Churros!
A versatile treat, Baileys Cinnamon Churros Flavoured Liqueur can be enjoyed in many ways:
- Pour 50ml over a scoop of chocolate ice cream for an easy, indulgent evening treat. (0.7 stnd drinks)
- Add 50ml to a hot chocolate, serve with whipped cream and churro to dip! (0.7 stnd drinks)
Or if you’re feeling frisky, give this cocktail a whirl!
Churros Chocolatini Cocktail
Ingredients
- Chocolate sauce
- 1-2 scoops crushed ice
- 1 cup of cold hot chocolate
- 50 ml Baileys Cinnamon Churros Flavoured Liqueur
- Chocolate shavings
Method
- Drizzle chocolate sauce inside glass.
- Add the ingredients to a cocktail shaker.
- Shake, shake, shake and pour into your glass!
- Sprinkle chocolate shavings over the top, and just like that you’ve got yourself one delicious drink in under five minutes.
Baileys Cinnamon Churros (700ml) will be available for a limited time only exclusively at Liquorland, Vintage Cellars and First Choice liquor stores nationwide for $36.99.
So, go on! Treat yourself and impress a crowd with NEW Baileys Cinnamon Churros!