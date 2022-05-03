Baileys has just dropped the most HEAVENLY new flavour – Cinnamon Churros!

A versatile treat, Baileys Cinnamon Churros Flavoured Liqueur can be enjoyed in many ways:

Pour 50ml over a scoop of chocolate ice cream for an easy, indulgent evening treat. (0.7 stnd drinks)

Add 50ml to a hot chocolate, serve with whipped cream and churro to dip! (0.7 stnd drinks)

Or if you’re feeling frisky, give this cocktail a whirl!

Churros Chocolatini Cocktail

Ingredients

Chocolate sauce

1-2 scoops crushed ice

1 cup of cold hot chocolate

50 ml Baileys Cinnamon Churros Flavoured Liqueur

Chocolate shavings

Method

Drizzle chocolate sauce inside glass.

Add the ingredients to a cocktail shaker.

Shake, shake, shake and pour into your glass!

Sprinkle chocolate shavings over the top, and just like that you’ve got yourself one delicious drink in under five minutes.

Baileys Cinnamon Churros (700ml) will be available for a limited time only exclusively at Liquorland, Vintage Cellars and First Choice liquor stores nationwide for $36.99.

So, go on! Treat yourself and impress a crowd with NEW Baileys Cinnamon Churros!