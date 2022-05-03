Baileys has just dropped the most HEAVENLY new flavour – Cinnamon Churros!

A versatile treat, Baileys Cinnamon Churros Flavoured Liqueur can be enjoyed in many ways:

  • Pour 50ml over a scoop of chocolate ice cream for an easy, indulgent evening treat. (0.7 stnd drinks)
  • Add 50ml to a hot chocolate, serve with whipped cream and churro to dip! (0.7 stnd drinks)

Or if you’re feeling frisky, give this cocktail a whirl!

Churros Chocolatini Cocktail

Ingredients

  • Chocolate sauce
  • 1-2 scoops crushed ice
  • 1 cup of cold hot chocolate
  • 50 ml Baileys Cinnamon Churros Flavoured Liqueur
  • Chocolate shavings
Advertisement
Advertisement

Or try the spectacular Churros Chocolatini Cocktail (0.7 stnd drinks);

Method

  • Drizzle chocolate sauce inside glass.
  • Add the ingredients to a cocktail shaker.
  • Shake, shake, shake and pour into your glass!
  • Sprinkle chocolate shavings over the top, and just like that you’ve got yourself one delicious drink in under five minutes.

Baileys Cinnamon Churros (700ml) will be available for a limited time only exclusively at Liquorland, Vintage Cellars and First Choice liquor stores nationwide for $36.99.

So, go on! Treat yourself and impress a crowd with NEW Baileys Cinnamon Churros!

Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!