Have you seen soft serve on a Guzman Y Gomez menu??

GYG has been secretly rolling out this new menu item over the past few weeks and it’s currently available at over 50 restaurants and counting!

GYG’s new soft-serve is 100% CLEAN and contains no nasty additives or preservatives, and is made with real ingredients and real vanilla.

It comes in a classic waffle cone, small or large sundae or an epic churro sundae complete with Dulce de Leche or Chocolate Sauce and a churro on top! Yummmm!

They start from only $2.50 and you can find where it’s available here!