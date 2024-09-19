Did you know that you should be protecting your skin from the sun, no matter the weather?

We’re not kidding: UV damage and sunburn can occur even when it’s cloudy.

The Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture SPF50+ product offers UVA, UVB SPF50+ Very High Broad Spectrum sun protection with a moisturising formula featuring Vitamin E and it’s also 4H water resistant. This product keeps skin hydrated and less vulnerable to sun damage.

It’s the perfect product to use every single day and incorporate as an essential step to your daily skincare routine.

You may have been applying sunscreen for years, but are you sure that you’ve been doing it properly?

Adults need to apply a teaspoon (that’s 5mls!) of sunscreen as evenly as possible across your face and neck (don’t forget behind the ears), your arms and legs, and your chest and back. In total that is 35mls of sunscreen. Using these recommended amounts is crucial for protecting yourself against sun damage.

Sunscreen should be applied 20 minutes before you head outdoors and as a general rule, you should be reapplying every two hours. But, if you’re swimming or exercising, we recommend reapplying more often, as sunscreen can easily be wiped off or get lost when you sweat or swim.

You’ve heard it before, but don’t forget that if you are heading outdoors, there are other important ways to help protect your skin from sun damage. You can pop on a hat, sunglasses, a shirt with long sleeves, and also remember to seek shade whenever possible.