MCoBeauty has taken the world of dupes by storm and this Christmas they’re bringing us an exciting festive surprise!

So exciting in fact that it already sold out and has been restocked! MCoBeauty has released a Christmas Advent Calendar for 2024.

For just $59, you get 12 mini products to add to the collection! What’s included you ask?

SPOILER ALERT!

Golden Glow Lip Oil

Mini Magic Makeup Blender

Perfect Pout Lip Liner

Eye Pencil, Hot Lip Plump

Mega Balm in Peach

Glow Lip Balm

Dream Lip Tint

Hair and Brow Magic Wand

A cute scrunchie

Bronzing Drops

You can get your hands on a calendar here! Don’t miss out.