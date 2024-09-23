MCoBeauty has taken the world of dupes by storm and this Christmas they’re bringing us an exciting festive surprise!
So exciting in fact that it already sold out and has been restocked! MCoBeauty has released a Christmas Advent Calendar for 2024.
For just $59, you get 12 mini products to add to the collection! What’s included you ask?
SPOILER ALERT!
- Golden Glow Lip Oil
- Mini Magic Makeup Blender
- Perfect Pout Lip Liner
- Eye Pencil, Hot Lip Plump
- Mega Balm in Peach
- Glow Lip Balm
- Dream Lip Tint
- Hair and Brow Magic Wand
- A cute scrunchie
- Bronzing Drops
This is $59 and contains 12 mini products from MCoBeauty – I'm actually going to use some of these for travelling they're the perfect size!
You can get your hands on a calendar here! Don’t miss out.