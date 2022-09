‘What the Fanta’ is a new flavour hitting supermarkets across the country.

Described as ‘a cocktail of mystery flavours that will have you guessing. Not only a unique flavour sensation, also a mystery to discover’

The product has no sugar and comes in a 1.25L Bottle and a 600mL Bottle.

Available from: Woolworths, Coles, various IGA/Foodland/independent supermarkets

Will you be trying this mystery flavour?