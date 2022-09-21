After an outcry from fans, Vodka Cruiser have just launched legendary Vodka Cruiser Long Necks.

Unleashing the double-sized, 600mL Long Necks into the wild, the hyped beverage is available in two cult-classic Vodka Cruiser flavours – Lush Guava and Wild Raspberry.

Long Necks will be available from Cellarbrations, The Bottle-O and IGA Liquor stores across Australia, and the best part is you’ll be carrying them out in custom pink paper bags.

Okay, I lied that wasn’t the best part. The best part is that dedicated fans will also be able to win a case of Vodka Cruisers, by being one of the first 50 customers to spot a Long Neck in-store!

So go forth Cruiser Crusaders, and get your hands on these bloody Long Necks!

Each 600mL Long Neck contains 2.2 standard drinks and has an ABV of 4.6%.

For people over the age of 18.