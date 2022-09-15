Tequila used to be one of those spirits that made me wince at the thought of drinking. After a while of trying and testing I realised the importance of a good quality tequila. This completely changed my view and has made the spirit an absolute staple to have on the shelf in my house.

Patrón has realised that Australians are starting to enjoy tequila more and more. In fact, tequila is the fastest growing spirit in Australia.

Tequila is incredibly versatile! With the right quality tequila you can make a variety of incredible drinks.

Patrón Tequila’s core aged range – Patrón Reposado and Patrón Añejo – represents a tried and tested technique in achieving complex expressions of simply perfect aged tequilas.

And with summer coming up right around the corner you can’t go wrong with having a Patrón aged tequila in the house!

Just think of all the glorious margaritas you could make!

