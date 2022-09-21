Calling all peanut butter fans – Krispy Kreme Australia has announced a super peanut buttery and chocolatey collab with cult American confectionery giant Reese’s, releasing not one, but THREE limited-edition doughnuts!

Aussie’s can get their hands on two of the doughnuts, Reese’s Peanut Butter & Choc and Peanut Butter Cheesecake made with Reese’s, from Krispy Kreme Australia stores.

With the third doughnut, Peanut Butter Choc Brownie made with Reese’s, being released exclusively through 7-Eleven from Tuesday 4 October!