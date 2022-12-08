Subway Australia is donating proceeds of all cookie sales nationally today, the 9th of December to loneliness pioneers and national not-for-profit, Friends for Good.

Currently, an estimated 3 million Australians are experiencing high levels of loneliness and as Christmas festivities ramp up and another Covid wave looms, it can be a reminder for many people of how isolated they are.

Research reveals loneliness is as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, is worse than obesity and those experiencing high levels of loneliness are more likely to suffer from dementia, heart disease and depression.

So grab a cookie and call a mate who might be lonely today!