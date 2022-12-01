Don’t know what to bring to Christmas lunch? A Baileys dessert will surely win everyone over. Specifically the adults! Baileys has dropped a range of deluxe treats just in time for the holiday season.

Baileys x Sara Lee Baked Cheesecake – $17.50

Sara Lee has partnered with Diageo’s Baileys to present a decadent baked cheesecake with a rich topping flavoured with the taste of Baileys – sure to be a hit at every Christmas grown-up gathering. Available from Coles stores and online now.

Baileys x Sara Lee Chocolate Pudding – $12.00

Indulge the grown-ups in a deep chocolate pudding topped with a rich sauce flavoured with the taste of Baileys. Available from Coles stores and online now.