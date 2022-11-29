In good news for everyone with a snack draw, Mars Wrigley are going to scrap plastic packaging on all their chocolate bars.

Snickers, Mars Bars and Milky Way’s will soon be sold in recyclable paper packaging which is fantastic news for the environment and my conscious. From April next year these three will come in a sexy new packet featuring a picture of the original packaging next to a big logo asking you to recycle the wrapper post snack time.

Mars Wrigley Australia are aiming to have all packaging associated with their chocolates be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

Guilt-free chocolate? Yes please!