Get a taste of Christmas spirit with Gippsland Dairy’s limited-edition range!

There’s two new ‘mix-in’ yoghurt flavours:

Gingerbread Crunch – a gingerbread flavoured yoghurt with cookies and white chocolate.

Christmas Cake – a creamy blended spiced fruit yoghurt with graham cookie, white chocolate and cherry flavoured fruit pieces.

To top it off, you can grab a 160g tub of Brandy Butter Caramel Twist yoghurt.

Now available at all local grocers.