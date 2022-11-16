Freixenet has launched two gorgeous limited-edition Christmas Bon Bons to make the perfect gift and stylish table accessory this festive season!

Beautifully wrapped in a Christmas Cracker designed gift box, each Freixenet Christmas Bon Bon includes a 200ml Piccolo sized bottle of Freixenet Italian Sparkling Rosé and a 200ml Piccolo bottle of Freixenet Prosecco.

Each pretty Piccolo features Freixenet’s signature diamond-cut bottle design to add a glamorous sparkle to any gift-giving occasion this Christmas.

Glittering with stunning beauty and blushing pink hues, Freixenet Italian Sparkling Rosé is a delicious blend of the finest Prosecco and Pinot Noir – the ultimate celebratory sparkling rosé to enjoy this party season.

Freixenet limited-edition Bon Bons are available in Dan Murphy’s and BWS for $13.00 each.