These new Life Savers are going to bring out your inner child! They’re designed to be played with… that sounds so wrong but feels so right, just look at them!

Life Savers said “Go ahead, play with your food. Life Savers Peelies are made to be peeled off stand by delicious strand. And you have three yummy flavours to “peelie”; Apple, Lemon and Strawberry.

They’re available from Woolies and Coles!

Happy peeling folks!