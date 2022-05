I think we can all agree that Snickers are top-tier chocolate bars.

And guess what, they just went up a level! (If that’s even possible?!)

Introducing the newest edition to the Snickers family: the Snickers Peanut Brownie Chocolate Bar!

It’s like a mouthful of freshly baked brownie combined with the iconic Snickers bar we all know and love.

You can grab a bar (or 20) from any of your local grocery stores for just $2.00!

