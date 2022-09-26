Get ready for a blast from the past but with a re-imagined Twist with Peters’ latest creation Twin Pole Blue Raspberry Spider, a duo textured treat with one side delicious creamy vanilla and the other a Peter’s Original fruity blue raspberry flavoured sorbet.

Inspired by fan favourite Peters Smurfee, which launched in 1979, the Twin Pole Blue Raspberry Spider is a dual textured treat new to the existing Twin Pole range, where creamy meets sorbet.

Peters Ice Cream brought back the Twin Pole in 2021 after almost a decade of campaigning from Twin Pole superfan Neil Hancock and other fans of the iconic frozen treat. Since then, many have craved the nostalgic Peters Smurfee, which was a go-to for many 80s kids.

Now everyone can enjoy the sweet taste of childhood memories with Twin Pole’s modern twist on the nostalgic classic!

Twin Pole Blue Raspberry Spider will be available in all major supermarkets and convenience stores for RRP $7.50.