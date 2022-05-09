Ugh, I know, we didn’t need another snack to break our diets…

BUT, Arnott’s has just released these delicious chocolatey treats and we’re drooling!

Arnott’s Obsession is the new range that includes four different flavours of chocolate including milk, dark, mint, and salted caramel.

Each biscuit has a crunchy outta and a luscious gooey core. AND depending on the flavour, there are bonus cocoa nibs, caramel crisps, mint, or chocolate chunks.

They’re available across all the main grocery stores, retailing for $5.50 a pack. At the moment they’re on sale for $5 at Woolies, so get in quick!