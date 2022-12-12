While everyone loves a Spritz, it’s time to shake things up with Grey Goose Vodka’s latest range Grey Goose Essences, available in three unique and vibrant flavours: Strawberry and Lemongrass, Watermelon and Basil, as well as White Peach and Rosemary.

Try a Grey Goose Spritz your way, using one of the following simple, yet delicious recipes.

GREY GOOSE® Fresh Cut Spritz:

Ingredients:

• 50ml of Grey Goose Vodka

• 150ml Soda Water

• A Squeeze of Fresh Grapefruit Juice

• Splash of Noilly Prat Vermouth

• Red Grapefruit Wedge

• A Sprig of Fresh Thyme

Method: Combine all ingredients over cubed ice in a wine glass. Garnish with a red grapefruit wedge and a fresh sprig of thyme.

GREY GOOSE® Strawberry Lemongrass Spritz:

Ingredients:

• 50ml GREY GOOSE® Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass

• 150ml Soda Water

• Fresh Strawberries

• Lemongrass (optional)

• Lemon Twist (optional)

Method: Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and GREY GOOSE® Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass. Top with soda water. Garnish with fresh strawberries, lemongrass and a lemon twist.

GREY GOOSE® Watermelon Basil Spritz:

Ingredients:

• 50ml GREY GOOSE® Essences Watermelon & Basil

• 150ml Soda Water

• Fresh Watermelon

• Fresh Basil

• Lime Twist (optional)

Method: Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and GREY GOOSE® Essences Watermelon & Basil. Top with soda water. Garnish with fresh watermelon, basil and a lime twist.

GREY GOOSE® White Peach Rosemary Spritz:

Ingredients:

• 50ml GREY GOOSE® Essences White Peach & Rosemary

• 150ml Soda Water

• Sliced Fresh Peaches

• Rosemary Sprig (optional)

• Orange Twist (optional)

Method: Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and GREY GOOSE® Essences White Peach & Rosemary. Top with soda water. Garnish with white peach, rosemary and an orange twist.