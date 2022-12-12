While everyone loves a Spritz, it’s time to shake things up with Grey Goose Vodka’s latest range Grey Goose Essences, available in three unique and vibrant flavours: Strawberry and Lemongrass, Watermelon and Basil, as well as White Peach and Rosemary.
Try a Grey Goose Spritz your way, using one of the following simple, yet delicious recipes.
GREY GOOSE® Fresh Cut Spritz:
Ingredients:
• 50ml of Grey Goose Vodka
• 150ml Soda Water
• A Squeeze of Fresh Grapefruit Juice
• Splash of Noilly Prat Vermouth
• Red Grapefruit Wedge
• A Sprig of Fresh Thyme
Method: Combine all ingredients over cubed ice in a wine glass. Garnish with a red grapefruit wedge and a fresh sprig of thyme.
GREY GOOSE® Strawberry Lemongrass Spritz:
Ingredients:
• 50ml GREY GOOSE® Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass
• 150ml Soda Water
• Fresh Strawberries
• Lemongrass (optional)
• Lemon Twist (optional)
Method: Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and GREY GOOSE® Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass. Top with soda water. Garnish with fresh strawberries, lemongrass and a lemon twist.
GREY GOOSE® Watermelon Basil Spritz:
Ingredients:
• 50ml GREY GOOSE® Essences Watermelon & Basil
• 150ml Soda Water
• Fresh Watermelon
• Fresh Basil
• Lime Twist (optional)
Method: Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and GREY GOOSE® Essences Watermelon & Basil. Top with soda water. Garnish with fresh watermelon, basil and a lime twist.
GREY GOOSE® White Peach Rosemary Spritz:
Ingredients:
• 50ml GREY GOOSE® Essences White Peach & Rosemary
• 150ml Soda Water
• Sliced Fresh Peaches
• Rosemary Sprig (optional)
• Orange Twist (optional)
Method: Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and GREY GOOSE® Essences White Peach & Rosemary. Top with soda water. Garnish with white peach, rosemary and an orange twist.