Bundy fans, grab your uggies and your swag, your fave sip just got its first-ever limited edition winter series – Campfire Rum.

The new drop was released today, May 12, after almost 20K fans lost their minds over a post by Bundaberg Rum announcing its anticipated launch.

The distillery says Campfire Rum carries burnt caramel and butterscotch flavours, balanced by a nutty smoothness from fire-toasted Australian macadamias and, of course, best enjoyed with real mates under the stars.

The limited series is available until the end of our colder months in August.